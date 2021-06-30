Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.33 Billion

Brokerages expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to announce $18.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $19.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $16.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $72.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.18 billion to $75.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $75.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.55 billion to $81.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Shares of ADM opened at $60.60 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

