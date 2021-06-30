Ares Protocol (ARES) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0597 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $4.10 million and $3.05 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00046513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00140863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00170822 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,113.00 or 1.00583152 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,605,322 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

