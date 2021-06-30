ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $26.02 million and $704,842.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00046423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00143859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00171298 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,768.62 or 0.99674905 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,281,259 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

