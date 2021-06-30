Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (ARWR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their hold rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $81.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

