Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 million-$83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.07 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.85.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.03. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Asana’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $769,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,620,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,887,400 and have sold 117,744 shares valued at $4,912,403. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

