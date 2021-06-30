Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $48,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $163.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.42. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $216.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

