Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth about $45,782,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global stock opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.