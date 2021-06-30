ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASOS has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

ASOMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

