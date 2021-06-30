Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.12

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.12 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 3240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

The stock has a market cap of $798.05 million, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth $11,328,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $7,221,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 347,880 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth about $6,185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 357.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 193,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

