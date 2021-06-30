ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.76 and last traded at $30.76. 1,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.21.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

