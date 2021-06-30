Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,535,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $82,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,067,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,245,000 after acquiring an additional 741,396 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,282,000 after acquiring an additional 345,032 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 122,629 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 404.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 149,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 119,487 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,693,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,139,000 after buying an additional 87,269 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.07. 26,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,521. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $59.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.10.

