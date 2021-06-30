Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 448.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,626,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147,453 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $64,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 307,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 74,901 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $4,244,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 153,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,667 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period.

Shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,196. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $26.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82.

