Assetmark Inc. Purchases 4,723 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.17% of Skyworks Solutions worth $51,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.72. 45,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.42 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

