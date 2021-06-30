Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 234.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 364,756 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $153,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total value of $26,381,717.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,245,317 shares of company stock worth $719,572,004 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

FB traded down $3.78 on Wednesday, reaching $348.11. 467,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,828,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.47 and a twelve month high of $358.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.