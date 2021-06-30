Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.36. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

