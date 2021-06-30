Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Athena Gold stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09. Athena Gold has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It holds 10% interest and has an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Excelsior Springs project that consists of 140 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres and two patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, as well as a separate block of ten ES claims covering 202 acres.

