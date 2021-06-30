Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Athena Gold stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09. Athena Gold has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.23.
Athena Gold Company Profile
Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.