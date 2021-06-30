Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Down 16.1%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares fell 16.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.23. 103,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,831,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.19.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 732,244.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 197,706 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 455.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 53,872 shares during the period. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

