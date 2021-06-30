Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Gap Down to $7.22

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $6.92. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 165,945 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $791.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.89.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 561.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 418,320 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

