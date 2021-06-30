Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Gap Down to $7.22

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $6.92. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 165,945 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $791.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.89.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.
About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
