Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.59. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$16.50, with a volume of 16,018 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.44.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.8000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

