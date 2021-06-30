Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) Short Interest Update

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the May 31st total of 363,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EARS opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.39. Auris Medical has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EARS. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Auris Medical during the first quarter worth about $1,605,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auris Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auris Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Auris Medical by 60.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Auris Medical by 649,900.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology, rhinology and allergy, and CNS disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

