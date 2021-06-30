Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,558 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 248.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,054,698,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK stock traded down $4.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.83. The stock had a trading volume of 32,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,278. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

