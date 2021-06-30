Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives $177.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.81.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,560. The company has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.22. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $200.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

