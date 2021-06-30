Avalanche Price Tops $11.17 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $11.17 or 0.00032516 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $51.29 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00231922 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035908 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.04 or 0.02911943 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 385,922,102 coins and its circulating supply is 172,418,164 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

