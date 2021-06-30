Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVLR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.21.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $164.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -218.89 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara has a 12-month low of $114.22 and a 12-month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 581,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,525,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,958,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

