Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,970 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ZIX were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ZIX by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 34,925 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIX in the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIX by 23.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 252,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 48,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZIX by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 78,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIX by 40.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.57 million, a P/E ratio of -22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. Zix Co. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.16.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

