Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $39,000 in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Pons bought 100,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 407,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,127.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14. SeaChange International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEAC. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Aegis began coverage on SeaChange International in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

SeaChange International Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.