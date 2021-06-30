Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVDL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,898,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 435,026 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,961,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 121,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a current ratio of 26.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVDL shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

