Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 5.51%.

NASDAQ CDMO traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 30,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,529. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.38 and a beta of 2.22. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

