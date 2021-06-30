AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Shares Gap Down to $50.60

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.60, but opened at $49.30. AXIS Capital shares last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 4,625 shares traded.

AXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,157.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 62,888 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 465.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 46,779 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 13.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 19.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.