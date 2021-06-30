Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AZRE stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 597,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 110,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 51.5% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 305,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 103,950 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at about $6,526,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 84.6% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

