Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 295.30 ($3.86). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 290.80 ($3.80), with a volume of 825,683 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 326.75 ($4.27).

The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 296.06.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

