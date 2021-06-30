Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

