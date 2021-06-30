Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $393,142.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp stock opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

