Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hercules Capital worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 21.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.8% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

