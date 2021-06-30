Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,440 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 327.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 42.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 40.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $7,003,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,693,000 after purchasing an additional 48,198 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

Shares of TER opened at $134.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.41.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

