Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $12,734,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $17,561,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.31.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

