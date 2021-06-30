Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,600,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

RWR stock opened at $105.55 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $74.34 and a twelve month high of $109.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.57.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

