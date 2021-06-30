Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 70,142 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,142 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $165,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,282,000 after buying an additional 4,736,383 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,179 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

