Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Position Trimmed by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,388,000 after acquiring an additional 349,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,472,000 after acquiring an additional 173,552 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 27.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after acquiring an additional 991,966 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 1.5% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,258,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $272,441,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLL. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

NYSE BLL opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $68.22 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.94.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

