Ball (NYSE:BLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Ball stock opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball has a 52-week low of $68.22 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Ball’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ball by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ball by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,916,000 after acquiring an additional 647,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,472,000 after acquiring an additional 173,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after buying an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

