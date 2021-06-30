Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Banc of California worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Banc of California by 151.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,292,000 after acquiring an additional 424,594 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.