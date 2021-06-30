Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on July 22nd

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2217 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years.

Shares of BBD opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

