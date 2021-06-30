Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years.

BBDO stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

