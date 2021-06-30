Bank of America Lowers U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) to Neutral

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

USX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $472.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 2.00.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $450.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.68 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the period. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

