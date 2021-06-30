Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Shares Gap Down to $87.43

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $87.43, but opened at $85.41. Bank of Hawaii shares last traded at $84.60, with a volume of 2,218 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,226.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,442,976 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

