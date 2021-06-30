Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.55 Million

Brokerages expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to post $26.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the lowest is $26.10 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $26.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $109.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $110.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $134.05 million, with estimates ranging from $132.30 million to $135.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

BMRC traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $31.90. 60,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,642. The company has a market capitalization of $416.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $42.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

