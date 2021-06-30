Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 25,244 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,244 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 515,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE ING opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30. ING Groep has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $14.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

