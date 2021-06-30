Bank of Montreal Can Buys 81 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,816,000 after acquiring an additional 260,821 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,257,000 after acquiring an additional 81,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 333,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

NYSE:FICO opened at $511.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $503.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

