Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.95 Million Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.24% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $112,037.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

