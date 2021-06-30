Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 145,348 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 271.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 5,012.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FUBO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUBO opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.